Newtown residents want changes to intersection where deadly accident involving pedestrian happened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a sad scene on Wednesday night. A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 301 around 21st street in the Newtown section of Sarasota.

Authorities said he was not in the crosswalk. Newtown residents said vehicles are speeding up and down this stretch of road all hours of the day and night and people walking on the road are, at times, very careless.

“It is very dangerous and we do need something done about it, sooner or later before it claims another life,” said Valerie Buchand, a Newtown Activist.

Residents would like to see a pedestrian-friendly crosswalk and light to slow down motorists and give people a safe place to cross the street.

“Anything that we can do to help save lives and to give folks a better opportunity to safely cross the roadway, we are all for,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “What you have to remember is if you are a pedestrian, put yourself in a good position to make sure that you are seen.”

FHP officials said the majority of crashes involving pedestrian deaths are the pedestrian’s fault. They are urging pedestrians to cross streets in designated areas and motorists to have more situational awareness. The victim’s name has yet to be released.

FHP officials said that just over the last month alone, there have been six pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle and killed in the Sarasota-Manatee County area.

