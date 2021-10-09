Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Newtown residents want changes to intersection where deadly accident involving pedestrian happened

Residents pushing for safer roads in Newtown following deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Residents pushing for safer roads in Newtown following deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a sad scene on Wednesday night. A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 301 around 21st street in the Newtown section of Sarasota.

Authorities said he was not in the crosswalk. Newtown residents said vehicles are speeding up and down this stretch of road all hours of the day and night and people walking on the road are, at times, very careless.

“It is very dangerous and we do need something done about it, sooner or later before it claims another life,” said Valerie Buchand, a Newtown Activist.

Residents would like to see a pedestrian-friendly crosswalk and light to slow down motorists and give people a safe place to cross the street.

“Anything that we can do to help save lives and to give folks a better opportunity to safely cross the roadway, we are all for,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “What you have to remember is if you are a pedestrian, put yourself in a good position to make sure that you are seen.”

FHP officials said the majority of crashes involving pedestrian deaths are the pedestrian’s fault. They are urging pedestrians to cross streets in designated areas and motorists to have more situational awareness. The victim’s name has yet to be released.

FHP officials said that just over the last month alone, there have been six pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle and killed in the Sarasota-Manatee County area.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port teen found safe!
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash

Latest News

Chance for development going up
Chance for some rain Saturday
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Memorial for Gabby Petito being taken down in North Port with items given to the Petito family
COVID-19 testing site at Dallas White Park to close Saturday
Frank Dietrich
Venice man charged with felony littering