A morning shower is possible, then lower humidity returns!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a cold front moving across the Suncoast this morning. That front could bring an isolated morning shower, and the humidity is high this morning. But a Northwest wind this afternoon will bring dew points back down to 68 to 70. That means you’ll be much more comfortable this evening and on Sunday. Friday’s rain was the first this October in some areas. SRQ received 0.08″, Bradenton 0.23″, Lakewood Ranch 0.16″ and North Port 0.02″. Red tide levels have increased along many of our Suncoast beaches, with some respiratory irritation reported, along with jellyfish in southern areas.

red tide (Station)

It’s still officially hurricane season (through November 30th) but we have no storms right now. We’re tracking just one area of storms in the Atlantic that has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The Gulf of Mexico is quiet for now, so enjoy the break!

tropical outlook (Station)

