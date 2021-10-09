Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port teen found safe!
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
A police car.
North Port man dies in one-vehicle crash
Frank Dietrich
Venice man charged with felony littering

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
The US may finally be turning a corner, what top health officials say has led to fewer cases...
Health experts warn caution as COVID cases decline
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
Man stabs security guard over mask dispute