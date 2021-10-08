Venice man charged with felony littering

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies have charged the owner of a tree service with felony dumping after they say he improperly disposed of trees after doing work in Port Charlotte.

Deputies first investigated a complaint Sept. 22, when a homeowner on Batlin Street said a group of men were driving through the neighborhood soliciting lot clearing.

Deputies also discovered cut Cabbage Palm trees and other debris dumped in a nearby vacant lot on Shell Street.

After investigating, deputies discovered several homeowners hired the men, who handed out business cards saying “Dietrich Tree Service.”

Trails of mud could also be seen from the lots being cleared to the vacant lot.

On Oct. 4, investigator contacted the tree service owner, Frank P. Dietrich, of Venice. According to a probably cause affidavit, Dietrich confessed to dumping the cabbage palm trees in the woods down the street from Finnegan’s residence.

On Oct. 6, Deputies met Dietrich at the Shell Street site and placed him under arrest on charges of felony littering.

