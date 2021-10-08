Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Today is our best chance of rain!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a weak low pressure that will move overhead today and tonight. This low gives us our best chance of rain this afternoon and tonight, possibly a lingering shower Saturday morning. Thunderstorms will be scattered across the Suncoast, so not everyone will get the rain. And if you don’t get any showers from this storm, you won’t get any for several days. The low will drop south and settle in over Cuba for the coming week. Then it could move back north by the next weekend with a chance of showers again. Red tide continues to bring respiratory irritation at some beaches, especially to the south.

red tide
red tide(Station)

For the tropics, we still just have one storm we’re watching near the coast of the Carolinas. But development is not very likely, only at a 30% of getting stronger in the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
HNN File
Pedestrian dies trying to cross U.S. 301, police say

Latest News

A police car.
North Port man dies in one-vehicle crash
gf
Gone Fishin' - October 7, 2021
debt 11
Senate votes on debt limit - 11pm Report
rays
Tampa Bay Ray's taking on the Boston Red Sox in playoff action