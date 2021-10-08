Today is our best chance of rain!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a weak low pressure that will move overhead today and tonight. This low gives us our best chance of rain this afternoon and tonight, possibly a lingering shower Saturday morning. Thunderstorms will be scattered across the Suncoast, so not everyone will get the rain. And if you don’t get any showers from this storm, you won’t get any for several days. The low will drop south and settle in over Cuba for the coming week. Then it could move back north by the next weekend with a chance of showers again. Red tide continues to bring respiratory irritation at some beaches, especially to the south.

For the tropics, we still just have one storm we’re watching near the coast of the Carolinas. But development is not very likely, only at a 30% of getting stronger in the next 5 days.

