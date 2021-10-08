Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tampa Bay Rays fans on the Suncoast, including Dick Vitale, very excited about the playoffs

By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the Suncoast’s biggest Tampa Bay Rays fans, Dick Vitale, got a big honor at Thursday’s playoff game at Tropicana Field. He threw out the first pitch.

“I’m honored, when I got the call from Brian Auld, the President of the Rays, I’m very honored,” said Vitale. “I’m 2 and 0 right now throwing out the first pitch in two playoff games, I want to go to 3 and 0, that way we can negotiate for a new deal. Maybe the Yankees can offer me more, but I’m hoping and praying they get a win, I think it’s great for this area.”

There are many Rays fans in this area up and down the Suncoast, some of them even planning on taking a boat from Siesta Key to St. Petersburg.

“I’m so excited, we have so many great sporting events here right now,” said Art Conforti, a Rays fan from Sarasota. “Between the Bucs, the Lightning, the Rays, we just need the Rays to come through now and we have it all.”

“I’m just excited to have playoff baseball back in Tampa Bay, especially after last year with no fans,” said Ryan Putnam, a Rays fan who works in Sarasota.

Lots of Rays fans were flocking to the stadium for this playoff game, there were even a few Boston Red Sox fans from the Tampa Bay area mixed in.

“Couldn’t be better, we don’t have to travel a whole lot with COVID and everything,” said John Davis, a Red Sox fan from Lakeland. “Being right here, hopefully seeing the Red Sox win it away, that would be great to see.”

Vitale, who is from Lakewood Ranch, has been a Rays fan for 20 plus years now. He says they have a team that can go all the way.

“It just shows you the amazing job the Rays do in evaluating talent,” said Vitale. “They really got a culture, a winners mentality and they really do a great job knowing their strengths and weaknesses of their team.”

Game 2 is Friday night at 7:02 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

