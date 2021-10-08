State attorney: Caretaker stole over $50K from elderly man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman is in jail after the family of an elderly man says she stole more than $50,000 worth of funds and other items while acting as his caretaker.

A probable cause affidavit names Linda Neely as the defendant in the case. In 2017, the family said that Neely befriended their father, Joseph Thomas, Sr. and began taking care of him.

Over the course of the year, Thomas signed major documents and a life insurance policy. In 2018, after being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s, Neely was “inexplicably added” as a user on Thomas’ checking account. Prior to this, Neely had reported no issues paying bills without being an authorized user.

His family said that Thomas was not in the correct state of mind to make such a decision.

Thomas died in February 2018. That’s when his children learned that Neely was listed as the new beneficiary on Thomas’ estate.

In 2021, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced that Neely was being charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. She is in the Manatee County Jail.

