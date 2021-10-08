Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

State attorney: Caretaker stole over $50K from elderly man

Linda Neely Mugshot
Linda Neely Mugshot(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman is in jail after the family of an elderly man says she stole more than $50,000 worth of funds and other items while acting as his caretaker.

A probable cause affidavit names Linda Neely as the defendant in the case. In 2017, the family said that Neely befriended their father, Joseph Thomas, Sr. and began taking care of him.

Over the course of the year, Thomas signed major documents and a life insurance policy. In 2018, after being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s, Neely was “inexplicably added” as a user on Thomas’ checking account. Prior to this, Neely had reported no issues paying bills without being an authorized user.

His family said that Thomas was not in the correct state of mind to make such a decision.

Thomas died in February 2018. That’s when his children learned that Neely was listed as the new beneficiary on Thomas’ estate.

In 2021, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced that Neely was being charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. She is in the Manatee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port teen found safe!
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash

Latest News

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday October 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday October 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday October 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday October 8