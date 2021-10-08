Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port teen found safe!
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash

Latest News

Frank Dietrich
Venice man charged with felony littering
Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet...
RAW: Fort Bragg soldier accused of murder
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Gunman held in shooting of 2 staffers inside senior facility
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal