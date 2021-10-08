Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say that any reports that Brian Laundrie is in the custody of anyone in Sarasota are absolutely untrue.

A spokesperson cited rumors on multiple social media sites saying that someone matching Laundrie’s description had been spotted in the area. They were getting so many tips they issued a a tweet letting everyone know the rumors were false.

We’ve received several inquiries via social media, email and phone calls. Despite rumors and possible sightings, #BrianLaundrie is NOT IN THE CUSTODY of our agency at this time. Any information? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/nMDgZzpEBc pic.twitter.com/F5ROx7YBQi — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 8, 2021

If you do have information on Brian Laundrie, contact the FBI.

