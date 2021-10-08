Advertise With Us
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say that any reports that Brian Laundrie is in the custody of anyone in Sarasota are absolutely untrue.

A spokesperson cited rumors on multiple social media sites saying that someone matching Laundrie’s description had been spotted in the area. They were getting so many tips they issued a a tweet letting everyone know the rumors were false.

If you do have information on Brian Laundrie, contact the FBI.

