North Port man dies in one-vehicle crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old North Port man was killed Thursday night when his pickup truck hit a stop sign coming off Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on the southbound exit ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. The truck traveled off the roadway onto the right-hand shoulder and collided with a stop sign, trooper say.

The truck continued across North Toledo Blade Boulevard and finally stopped in a drainage ditch on the eastern side of North Toledo Blade Boulevard. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died, investigators said.

