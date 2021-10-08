Advertise With Us
North Port man dies in one-vehicle crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old North Port man was killed Thursday night when his pickup truck hit a stop sign coming off Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on the southbound exit ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. The truck traveled off the roadway onto the right-hand shoulder and collided with a stop sign, trooper say.

The truck continued across North Toledo Blade Boulevard and finally stopped in a drainage ditch on the eastern side of North Toledo Blade Boulevard. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died, investigators said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

