Memorial for Gabby Petito being taken down in North Port with items given to the Petito family

Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the City of North Port have announced that they will be taking down the memorial for Gabrielle Petito, with plans for a permanent memorial in the works.

Officials said the memorial at City Hall “has been a shining example of that support,” but the items that have been left have been damaged by the Florida sun and rain.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, staff members with the city will be collecting the materials at the memorial at City Center Front Green. The items will be given to the Petito family.

Work on a donated permanent memorial is in motion, according to officials.

You can also pay your respects by donating to the Gabby Petito Foundation, which Petito’s family set up to help locate missing children.

“Thank you for your understanding in this sensitive and important issue,” the release said.

