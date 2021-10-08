‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As crews continue to comb Carlton Reserve and online conspiracy theorists spout ideas, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie remain unknown.

In the skies over the Laundrie home in North Port, another plane flew with a banner reading “End the Silence: Justice for Gabby.” It’s the second time in days a sign has flown pressuring the Laundries to talk to cooperate with investigators. Their attorney assures everyone they have been cooperating.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on a federal warrant for fraud, but he in the main person-of-interest following the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito. Gabby’s remains were found last month in Wyoming.

No one has seen Brian since Sept. 13, his family lawyer reports. On Thursday, Brian’s father went to Carlton Reserve with investigators to show them trail he frequented often with his son.

CNN reported that remains of a campsite had been found, but North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said that was incorrect.

“Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air but when they got on the ground that’s not what it turned out to be? Sure, I think that’s a possibility. Bottom line is that investigators are telling me that no campsite was found out there,” said Taylor.

Duane “Dog the Bounty” Chapman has continued to have crews on the ground in various parts of Florida and Dr. Phil demanded on television and social platforms for Brian to turn himself in.

It’s been 21 days and still no signs or answers. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, call the FBI.

