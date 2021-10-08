Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the timeline of his movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As crews continue to comb Carlton Reserve and online conspiracy theorists spout ideas, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie remain unknown.

In the skies over the Laundrie home in North Port, another plane flew with a banner reading “End the Silence: Justice for Gabby.” It’s the second time in days a sign has flown pressuring the Laundries to talk to cooperate with investigators. Their attorney assures everyone they have been cooperating.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on a federal warrant for fraud, but he in the main person-of-interest following the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito. Gabby’s remains were found last month in Wyoming.

No one has seen Brian since Sept. 13, his family lawyer reports. On Thursday, Brian’s father went to Carlton Reserve with investigators to show them trail he frequented often with his son.

CNN reported that remains of a campsite had been found, but North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said that was incorrect.

“Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air but when they got on the ground that’s not what it turned out to be? Sure, I think that’s a possibility. Bottom line is that investigators are telling me that no campsite was found out there,” said Taylor.

Duane “Dog the Bounty” Chapman has continued to have crews on the ground in various parts of Florida and Dr. Phil demanded on television and social platforms for Brian to turn himself in.

It’s been 21 days and still no signs or answers. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, call the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port teen found safe!
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash

Latest News

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
Linda Neely Mugshot
State attorney: Caretaker stole over $50K from elderly man
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday October 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday October 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday October 8
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday October 8