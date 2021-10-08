Chance for some rain Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak frontal system will move through Saturday morning will bring a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm along the coast through late morning. Behind the front look for some drier air to settle in during the afternoon which should clear the skies out a bit later in the day.

The high on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80′s. Winds will be out of the NW for a short time switching around to the NE later in the day. Those NE winds will be blowing through the area all day on Sunday making for better beach conditions. Those NE winds should keep all the harmful impacts of red tide offshore.

Sunday look for mostly sunny skies with a high around 87 degrees and slightly lower humidity which will make it feel nicer. The rain chance drops to 20%.

The skies will be generally clear through much of the work week as high pressure builds in with high and low temperatures near the average which are 88 for a high and 72 for a low. The rain chance for each afternoon will be low at 20%.

For boaters on Saturday look out for a few scattered showers during the morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-10 knots and seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

In the tropics we are watching an area off the Carolina coast. This will be slowly moving to the north and has a 40% chance for developing into the next tropical depression.

