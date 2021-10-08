Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Members of an Indiana family who went to get flu shots, including two children, were accidentally given adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, their attorney said.

They said it happened Monday at a Walgreens pharmacy, WFIE reported.

The family of four includes two adults and children who are 4 and 5 years old.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only approved for people ages 12 and older. The companies are seeking approval for use in children ages 5 to 11 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer and BioNTech proposed a dose one-third the size adults receive for ages 5 to 11. They have not yet sought permission for approval for children 4 and younger.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens.

They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a vaccine shot.

The family said they left the pharmacy thinking they had received their flu shots, but a Walgreens employee later called them and said they had made a mistake. The attorney said the cards were then issued since the coronavirus vaccine had been given.

Tuley said the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues.

The family said the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.

Walgreens had not responded to requests for comment by Friday evening.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the...
The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens. Pictured are the children's cards. (Daniel Tuley)
Parents' vaccine cards
Parents' vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port teen found safe!
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash

Latest News

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Feds won’t seek charges against officer in Jacob Blake shooting
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Memorial for Gabby Petito being taken down in North Port with items given to the Petito family
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines