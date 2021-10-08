Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland

A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday morning, media reports say.

Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the facility.

Police asked residents to shelter in place, and a nearby school was placed on lockdown.

Capitol Heights, Maryland, is located northeast of Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Police saying campsite was not found at Carlton Reserve
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking