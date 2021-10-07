Woman writes letter to Charlotte County Sheriff to say thanks for turning her life around

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Addiction frequently leads to prison time and tragically death. And though criminal charges are not ideal for anyone, most law enforcement officers and courts hope to see those arrested change for the better.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says he received a letter from a woman who had struggled with addiction. The sheriff was surprised to see a letter thanking his department for arresting her.

It saved her life, she wrote.

She agreed to allow Prummell to publish the letter though he has redacted her name and identification of deputies.

“I recently received an email from someone in our community that had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction,” The message was sincere and moving, so I had the Community Affairs team reach out and ask for her permission to share her story. Please take a minute to read this, because I believe it illustrates that “rock bottom” is an opportunity for a new beginning, and how a person’s true strength may be revealed in their darkest hour,” Prummell wrote.

You can read the letter below:

“I would like to thank your office and officers for helping to save and protect my life. I struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for 14 long years and that last 6 of it at complete rock bottom, getting arrested twice for minor offenses that could have been a lot worse and being homeless living in a car and in the woods and your officers, God bless them, were so amazing and were with me EVERY step of the way. Even to the point of pulling me over one night literally at the entrance of Babcock Ranch where I was going to sleep that night for something minor of course but mainly to talk to me, see how I was doing and basically made me feel safe and not alone. I didn’t get that particular officer’s name…

“I am clean and sober finally now and have been for years. The last day I ever took a pain pill after struggling with a severe roxycodone addiction was 9/11/2017 and I know that because you guys arrested me that day. Thank you! It snapped me back to reality and made me realize there are people that do still care and it was not ok or normal what I was doing to myself.

I DID get the names of a lot of your other officers who were there with me every step of the way and would like to acknowledge them… (Removed for confidentiality)

…There are so many that I could not possibly name them all and they are all my heroes and guardian angels. Even now that I live in Punta Gorda the Police Department has been wonderful as well, (Removed for confidentiality) and even the FWC Officer (Removed for confidentiality) who came and checked on us in the woods.

Sheriff Prummell you run a very respectable, top notch department and I have nothing but respect for the Men and Women who put our lives and safety above their own every day. Thank you so much for saving and changing my life.”

There is help for those who need it. Charlotte County has a Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative, which is in place to help those very people rather than placing them under arrest.

“Please, if you have an addiction, reach out before it’s too late. We are here for you.,” Prummell wrote.

