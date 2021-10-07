Summer heat continues for a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s back to the heat and humidity for a while along the Suncoast as SE winds return to the Suncoast. Look for mostly sunny skies in the morning with a 40% chance for a few late day storms. Expect a high around 89 with a “feels like temperature” around 97 during the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph with a west coast sea breeze developing by mid afternoon.

Friday expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for some morning coastal storms and then anywhere for the remainder of the day. The rain chance jumps to 60% as an upper level low begins to move in. The high on Friday 89 degrees.

Saturday with the low still near by we can expect scattered storms once again otherwise partly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 80′s. The rain chance on Saturday is 60%.

Sunday some slightly cooler and drier air will slip in making it feel more comfortable. The high on Sunday will be around 87 degrees with the rain chance dropping to 30%.

Monday through Tuesday the rain chance stays fairly low at 20-30% with a high in the mid to upper 80′s across the area.

The boating weather for Thursday - Winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots switching around to the west later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

In the tropics we are watching an area a couple of hundred miles NE of Jacksonville, FL. This system has a very small chance of developing over the next several days as it move to the north away from Florida. Elsewhere things are quiet.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.