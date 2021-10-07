Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Summer heat continues for a while

Rain chances increasing
Chance for rain increasing
Chance for rain increasing(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s back to the heat and humidity for a while along the Suncoast as SE winds return to the Suncoast. Look for mostly sunny skies in the morning with a 40% chance for a few late day storms. Expect a high around 89 with a “feels like temperature” around 97 during the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph with a west coast sea breeze developing by mid afternoon.

Friday expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for some morning coastal storms and then anywhere for the remainder of the day. The rain chance jumps to 60% as an upper level low begins to move in. The high on Friday 89 degrees.

Saturday with the low still near by we can expect scattered storms once again otherwise partly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 80′s. The rain chance on Saturday is 60%.

Sunday some slightly cooler and drier air will slip in making it feel more comfortable. The high on Sunday will be around 87 degrees with the rain chance dropping to 30%.

Monday through Tuesday the rain chance stays fairly low at 20-30% with a high in the mid to upper 80′s across the area.

The boating weather for Thursday - Winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots switching around to the west later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

In the tropics we are watching an area a couple of hundred miles NE of Jacksonville, FL. This system has a very small chance of developing over the next several days as it move to the north away from Florida. Elsewhere things are quiet.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00pm October 6, 2021

Most Read

A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Three people were injured in this vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday
4 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Manatee County on Tuesday
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Manatee High School Graduation Petition
Police: Manatee High student had gun on school property
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver

Latest News

WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00pm October 6, 2021
Futurecast
Rain returns after Wednesday
Futurecast
Futurecast
Line of low pressure to the west and low to the east
Rain chances going up along with humidity