Sarasota police looking for men in connection with Sept. 26 incident

If you have any info or recognize them, please call Det. Laster @ 941-263-6827
If you have any info or recognize them, please call Det. Laster @ 941-263-6827
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police is asking the public for help in identifying two men involved in an incident downtown Sept 26.

Police released surveillance photos of two men they want to talk to about an incident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. that night in the 1400 block of Main Street.

If you know these men, please contact Det. Kim Laster at 941-263-6827.

