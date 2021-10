SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.

The accident happened on Wednesday around 11 p.m. at 21st Street and US 301.

All northbound lanes on US 301 from 17th Street to 21st Street are closed.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

