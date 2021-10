SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old.

Kaitlyn Stankye was last seen near Ringling College of Art and Design at 2700 North Tamiami Trail.

If you know where Kaitlyn could be, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

🚨PLEASE RT🚨We’re searching for Kaitlyn Stankye, 19. She was last seen near Ringling College of Art and Design, 2700 N Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, this afternoon. If you know where Kaitlyn is, please call 911 or the

Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773. pic.twitter.com/m2oGk9voX2 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 7, 2021

