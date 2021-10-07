Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port Police searching for missing 16-year-old

North Port Police are searching for a missing teen
North Port Police are searching for a missing teen(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Desirae Malava-Ortiz left her home on Roxbury Circle in North Port this week. She left by an unknown means of travel, wearing torn jeans, an unknown color sweatshirt, and white shoes.

According to police, Desirae was not found at her boyfriend’s home or her place of work. Her family told police she was recently in the Venice/Nokomis area.

Police think Desirae might be with a white male named Tyler who is approximately 18-years-old and drives a gray, two-door Honda sedan with a tan-colored passenger side door.

Anyone with information regarding Desirae’s whereabouts should contact Detective Kishia Veigel at 941.429.7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.

