Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 72-year-old Ellenton man was critically injured Wednesday night when two motorcycles collided on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the Ellenton motorcyclist was heading east on State Road 62, east of U.S. 301. A second motorcycle just ahead of him was slowing down. The first motorcycle failed to slow down and hit the bike in front of him.

The impact caused the Ellenton man’s motorcycle to overturn, knocking him off the bike. He was taken to Blake Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the other motorcycle, a 58-year-old Bradenton man, was not injured.

