HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently on the scene of a house explosion in Hillsborough County.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the explosion happened in Seffner.

HCFR on scene of a home explosion in Seffner with injuries. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/lzL8xocMjA — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) October 7, 2021

There is currently no word on any potential injuries.

There are no other details at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.