Good chance for scattered storms Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer pattern holding on for a couple more days with a heat index in the mid 90′s on Friday with a good chance for scattered storms. The high will be in the upper 80′s and winds out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. The rain chance is 50% near the coast and 60% inland.

For Saturday look for variable cloudiness with a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high on Saturday in the mid to upper 80′s. Winds will eventually switch around to the NE later in the day as a weak frontal system moves out.

On Sunday we will see some slightly drier air move in on a NE wind. The rain chance drops to 20% and we should see more sunshine. The high on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80′s.

Monday through Wednesday we should see fairly typical weather for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 80′s under partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a passing shower or two.

For boaters look out for some isolated showers during the morning with winds out of the ESE at 5-10 knots switching around to the NW later in the day. Seas will be running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. Winds and seas will be higher near the storms which may pop up.

Heavy rain expected for Carolina coast for weekend (WWSB)

In the tropics a system we have been watching for the past week is showing some signs of organization lately. The chance of it becoming the next tropical depression has gone up slightly to 30% as it drifts slowly toward S. Carolina. Regardless if it develops or not it is going to bring some heavy rain over the Carolina coast over the weekend.

