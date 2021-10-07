FDEP and Manatee County officials answer questions during public hearing on proposed deep well for Piney Point

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The final step in the permitting process for a deep well at Piney Point taking place on Wednesday with a public hearing at the Central Library in Bradenton. Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection says a deep well injection is the next step in closing Piney Point for good.

“You want to find a way that’s environmentally sound and remove this water from the site so that site can be closed,” said John Coates with the FDEP. “There are ponds on top of that site that needs to be addressed, and we want that work to be done.”

Earlier this year more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water had to be released into Tampa Bay, this following a leak at the former phosphate processing plant in Palmetto. Environmentalists who were on hand still have questions regarding the deep well injection.

“I had a knee-jerk reaction against deep well injection and I’m not really in favor of deep well injection, but in some cases, I think it’s a better option,” said Rusty Chinnis, Incoming Chair for Suncoast Waterkeeper. “You just have to weigh those and you have to have assurances that what is going to be put down the well will not affect this or future generations.”

With this process, the wastewater would be stored thousands of feet below the ground. This issue continues to get a lot of mixed reactions. One Bradenton woman ABC7 talked with even put a sign on her vehicle in opposition to the deep well.

“I don’t think the science is there yet and also knowing the nature of our underground Florida, it’s not a good idea for toxic waste to be floating around thousands of feet down,” said Suzanna Young, a Bradenton resident.

Staff was on hand to talk about the technology and answer any questions or concerns residents have. Back in April, Manatee County Commissioners voted in favor of the deep well. It’ll cost around 10 million dollars.

“In order to close Piney Point, the stacks have to be dewatered,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator. “And at this point in time, with the continued looming risks of another breach, the deep injection well, with all the science is the most feasible option.”

At this time it’s not yet known when construction on the deep well at Piney Point will take place, but officials say it could happen very soon. The final closing of Piney Point is expected to take many years.

