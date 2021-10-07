Advertise With Us
Father of Brian Laundrie assisting with search in Carlton Reserve

Attorney confirms Chris Laundrie is cooperating with investigators
An unmarked police vehicle sits outside Carlton Reserve on Thursday.
An unmarked police vehicle sits outside Carlton Reserve on Thursday.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials confirm that Chris Laundrie, father of Brian Laundrie, is assisting the FBI and law enforcement with the search in Carlton Reserve.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on a federal warrant for fraud and is the only person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. Petito was the fiancée of Laundrie who disappeared following a cross-country road trip. Her remains were found in Wyoming after Brian returned to North Port with her van.

The Laundries have not spoken to the media but have issued several statements via their attorney, Steven Bertolino. The family says the last time they saw Brian, he was headed to Carlton Reserve. This followed information released that the family took a camping trip to Fort DeSoto in Pinellas County between Sept 6-8.

The family initially reported they had not seen Brian since Sept. 14 but recently change that date to Sept. 13. Bertolino said that was an error based on mistaken recollection of events.

On Thursday, Chris Laundrie went with officials to Carlton Reserve. Steven Bertolino released the following statement to ABC7:

“Chris Laundrie is assisting law enforcement today in the search for Brian. Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve. Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better. The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well, but the parents have been cooperating since the search began”

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

