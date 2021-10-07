Deep well injection permit at Piney Point could come soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A permit to drill an injection well to help get rid of the contaminated water at Piney Point could come at any moment following last nights community meeting. Last night’s community meeting was a requirement in the application for the permit.

Once that permit is received the drilling could begin; however, there is still the possibility on the table that an injunction could be filed. Such injunction could put a halt to any drilling.

A large concern among community members and environmentalist is the “what if” there is a failure in that well. Many of the environmentalist that ABC 7 spoke with are concerned with the deep well plan but for some, like Rusty Chinnis, they expressed their understanding.

“I’m still not really in favor of deep well injection but, in some cases I think it may be a better option. You just have to weigh those and you have to have assurances that what is going to be put down that will not affect this or future generations,” Chinnis, with Suncoast Waterkeepers, explained.

There is grave concern that the water will not be treated properly but Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County Administrator, explained, “It’s a proven science. These deep wells, use the the the natural cores of the earth the substrate to to contain and filter the material. That material will be pre-processed, it will be treated before it goes down the well, it will go down about 3000 feet into the lower salt water aquifer and it will spend the next 100,000 years, migrating underneath the shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Once the permit is approved the drilling begin. That planned drill site is just across from the Piney Point facility at the block of 31st Terrace East and 36th Avenue East.

