Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
Three people were injured in this vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday
4 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Manatee County on Tuesday
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Remnants of recently used campsite found at Carlton Reserve
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
1 killed after accident in Sarasota County last week

Latest News

A local resident looks his damaged house following a severe earthquake hit the area, in Harnai,...
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The WHO is recommending widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, a...
WHO urges widespread use of malaria vaccine in for kids