Afternoon showers and storms return

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a large storm covering much of the southeast states this morning. That storm is already pushing more moisture our way, and with the storm dropping into Florida Thursday through Saturday, our rain chances are much better. As the storm moves away starting Sunday, our rain chances go way down once again. And by Sunday, dew points could drop to around 69 to 70, which means lower humidity is back by Sunday. There is a slight respiratory irritation at a few of our beaches due to red tide, along with jellyfish at southern beaches.

Tropical weather is still quiet today! We’re only tracking one small batch of thunderstorms off the east coast, and that only has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

tropical outlook
tropical outlook(Station)

