2 veterans who died alone were honored in ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A last salute for two veterans: Manny Fluker, who was a Vietnam War veteran, and Albert Hall, who served during the Korean War.

Family, friends, and even strangers said their last goodbye to both veterans on Thursday. Like many of them who served in wars, they had their own story.

As the fanfare of the fallen played, there was a salute to honor both Flucker and Hall.

“I’m proud to see a turnout for someone who has been on the streets,” said Michael Lance Washington, Manny Flucker’s oldest son.

It all started with a ceremony at the American Legion Post 312. Their lives were remembered, especially Manny’s life, who lived in the streets of Bradenton for at least 30 years. He was loved by the community.

“A lot of people think he was homeless because he didn’t have anything. That wasn’t the case. He was homeless because he was fearful of being in the house,” said Washington. “The enemy never went away from him, ever so he fought battles internally for his entire life.”

With an escort from deputies of both Manatee and Sarasota counties, Fluker and Hall reached their final destination, where they finally laid to rest. But for many, Flucker’s story doesn’t end there...

“A lot of times like Manny when they come back from war, especially Korea and Vietnam, they come back a changed person, so people don’t understand why aren’t we helping our veterans,” said Laura Licoski, Founder of Facing Homelessness Bradenton. “We are helping our veterans, it depends what help the veterans want themselves because you have to meet them at the level they are comfortable with.”

The City of Bradenton and Facing Homelessness Bradenton are looking of placing a bench honoring Manny Flucker in the downtown area.

