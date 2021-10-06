Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections reminds voters of absentee vote-by-mail option

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in the City of Venice and Town of Longboat Key still have time to request a vote-by-mail (absentee) ballot for the November 2 City of Venice General Election or Town of Longboat Key Referendum.

Registered voters may request a ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or by calling 941.861.8618. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m., Saturday, October 23.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is one Forever stamp or $.58 postage.

Sarasota County elections offices are located at:

R.L. Anderson Bldg., 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293

Terrace Bldg., 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287

Voters should remember to complete and sign the Voter’s Certificate on the ballot return envelope and the signature should match the voter’s signature on record. Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status updates at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.

For more information, contact the elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

