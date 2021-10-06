Sarasota Police going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are going pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Interim Chief Troche has authorized the wearing of a pink shroud, pink badge or pink ribbon.
