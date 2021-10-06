Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Police going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are going pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Interim Chief Troche has authorized the wearing of a pink shroud, pink badge or pink ribbon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
4 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Manatee County on Tuesday
Manatee High School Graduation Petition
Police: Manatee High student had gun on school property
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
1 killed after accident in Sarasota County last week

Latest News

A fire Wednesday damaged convenience store in a strip mall in Port Charlotte.
Port Charlotte store damaged in early morning fire
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP...
‘Nextdoor’ launches its annual Halloween Trick or Treat map
Front-end loader backs over car, kills 77-year-old woman
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - The Smallest Show on Earth