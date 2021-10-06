Sarasota deputies seize cattle; neglect charges could be filed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say they seized 33 malnourished cattle from an 11-acre property Monday and are weighing animal cruelty charges against their owner.

According to the sheriff’s office, a local rancher alerted them to a possible case of animal neglect at a property at Lorraine and Fruitville roads.

Agricultural Unit deputies found 33 cattle, including several calves, without access to proper food or water. One of the cattle was dead upon deputies’ arrival.

The property was primarily dirt with little to no grass or vegetation, a report said. Round bales of hay could be seen on the other side of the fence however, none of the animals were able to access it.

Deputies seized the entire herd; they are now being cared for at the agency’s Animal Services facility. Several appear severely malnourished, many with visible spines and bones.

The owner, who was not identified in the report, has been cited 11 times since 2017 for allowing his animals to get loose, deputies say. This is the largest cattle seizure in the sheriff’s office’s history.

The investigation into the care and possible neglect and cruelty toward these cattle is active and ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

