Sarasota County plans virtual water quality update

A view of Sarasota Bay from the Van Wezel
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Registration is now open for Sarasota County’s Water Quality Virtual Update on Monday, Oct. 18.

The virtual update will highlight the county’s ongoing commitment to water quality education, outreach initiatives and improvement projects.

Sarasota County staff, along with Commissioner Christian Ziegler, will deliver updates and comments. County departments taking part in the update include Public Utilities, Public Works, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Planning and Development Services and UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability.

In addition, representatives from the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation will share the latest quality science and the Community Playbook for Healthy Waterways. An interactive session will also address actions that individuals and neighborhoods can do to support water quality.

The update is an extension of the Water Quality Summit held by Sarasota County in 2019.

“Water quality is a priority issue both locally and across the state,” said Lee-Hayes Byron, director of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability. “We look forward to this opportunity to update residents and businesses who care deeply about our local waters.”

The update will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18. Click here to register for the event.

For additional information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

