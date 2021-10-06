Rain returns after Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather patterns are getting very active across the United States, and that includes a large storm covering much of the southeast states. That storm is already pushing more moisture our way, but the chances for rain are still Wednesday. We’re tracking that storm dropping into Florida Thursday through Saturday, which will bring back our rain chances. As the storm moves away starting Sunday, our rain chances go way down once again. There is a slight respiratory irritation at a few of our beaches due to red tide, along with jellyfish at southern beaches.

We’re still in the heart of hurricane season, but the storms didn’t get the memo! We’re only tracking one small batch of thunderstorms off the Bahamas, and that only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days. Tropics are quiet for now!

