Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rain chances going up along with humidity

Watching a tropical disturbance east of Florida
Line of low pressure to the west and low to the east
Line of low pressure to the west and low to the east(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A line of low pressure in the Gulf will slowly lift out of here on Wednesday but still bring some cloudiness now and again to the Suncoast on Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for some scattered storms on Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph which will bring an increase in the humidity making it feel more like summer during the afternoon hours.

Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and a high around 90.

Friday the rain chance increases to 50% for scattered showers and thunderstorms as additional tropical moisture moves in. Look for partly cloudy skies and a high around 90 but still feeling like 95 during the mid afternoon.

Saturday looks to be cloudy at times with a chance for a few morning showers but a better chance for scattered afternoon storms. The high on Saturday will be near the average around 88 degrees. The rain chance will stay elevated through the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures remain seasonable
Temperatures remain seasonable(WWSB)

Sunday the rain chance will continue to bring a 40% chance for some rain and a high around 87. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

For boaters on Wednesday winds will be out of the SE to start the day at 5-10 mph and switch around to the south later in the day.

The tropics are fairly quiet with only one area we are watching right now and it only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 3-5 days. The disturbance is located north east of the central Bahamas and is expected to move to the north away from Florida.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather 6 p.m. Tuesday 10/5/2021
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather 6 p.m. Tuesday 10/5/2021

Most Read

Man drowns in North Port pool
Mariah Martin
Missing Sarasota girl found and is safe, police say
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer
Legacy Trail neighbors win compensation from federal government
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather 6 p.m. Tuesday 10/5/2021
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather 6 p.m. Tuesday 10/5/2021
John Scalzi's morning forecast.
Increasing moisture will bring a few more showers today
Disturbance has small chance for developing
Rain chances increase later this week
6WX
First Alert Weather - 6pm October 4, 2021