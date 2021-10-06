Rain chances going up along with humidity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A line of low pressure in the Gulf will slowly lift out of here on Wednesday but still bring some cloudiness now and again to the Suncoast on Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for some scattered storms on Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph which will bring an increase in the humidity making it feel more like summer during the afternoon hours.

Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and a high around 90.

Friday the rain chance increases to 50% for scattered showers and thunderstorms as additional tropical moisture moves in. Look for partly cloudy skies and a high around 90 but still feeling like 95 during the mid afternoon.

Saturday looks to be cloudy at times with a chance for a few morning showers but a better chance for scattered afternoon storms. The high on Saturday will be near the average around 88 degrees. The rain chance will stay elevated through the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures remain seasonable (WWSB)

Sunday the rain chance will continue to bring a 40% chance for some rain and a high around 87. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

For boaters on Wednesday winds will be out of the SE to start the day at 5-10 mph and switch around to the south later in the day.

The tropics are fairly quiet with only one area we are watching right now and it only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 3-5 days. The disturbance is located north east of the central Bahamas and is expected to move to the north away from Florida.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.