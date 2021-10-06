Port Charlotte store damaged in early morning fire

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A convenience store in a strip mall in Port Charlotte was damaged in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte County firefighters responded to the fire at the Rainbow Food Mart, at 2350 Harbor Blvd., at about 12:30 a.m. Two hours later, the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported. The adjacent business received some smoke damage.

The state fire marshal is investigating to try to determine a cause.

