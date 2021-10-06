Port Charlotte store damaged in early morning fire
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A convenience store in a strip mall in Port Charlotte was damaged in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.
Charlotte County firefighters responded to the fire at the Rainbow Food Mart, at 2350 Harbor Blvd., at about 12:30 a.m. Two hours later, the fire was under control.
No injuries were reported. The adjacent business received some smoke damage.
The state fire marshal is investigating to try to determine a cause.
