Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Nextdoor’ launches its annual Halloween Trick or Treat map

Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP...
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site “Nextdoor” is launching its annual Halloween Trick or Treat map function.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

If you plan on handing out treats, then put the candy icon next to your home. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

And if you are doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair
4 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Manatee County on Tuesday
Manatee High School Graduation Petition
Police: Manatee High student had gun on school property
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
1 killed after accident in Sarasota County last week

Latest News

Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness
A fire Wednesday damaged convenience store in a strip mall in Port Charlotte.
Port Charlotte store damaged in early morning fire
Front-end loader backs over car, kills 77-year-old woman
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - The Smallest Show on Earth