‘Nextdoor’ launches its annual Halloween Trick or Treat map

SARASOTA, Fla. (CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site “Nextdoor” is launching its annual Halloween Trick or Treat map function.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

If you plan on handing out treats, then put the candy icon next to your home. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

And if you are doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.