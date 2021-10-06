Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Front-end loader backs over car, kills 77-year-old woman

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — An 77-year-old Florida woman died after a front-end loader backed over and completely crushed her car.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was at a stop sign Friday when the tractor backed over her sedan before stopping.

The 26-year-old tractor driver was not injured, according to the Lakeland Ledger.

Officials said the case and any charges are pending.

