Discovering the Suncoast - The Smallest Show on Earth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I absolutely LOVE this story!

There were two men, inspired by the circus when they were kids. One was John Ringling, who went big, creating the Greatest Show on Earth. The other, went small. Really small. His name is Howard Tibbals. And Howard created the smallest show on earth.

Do you have a story idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.