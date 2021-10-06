4 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Manatee County on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including two children, have been injured after a crash in Manatee County on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 27-year-old Bradenton woman was driving north on 75th Street West. That driver entered the outside lane and hit the left side of a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Bradenton woman.

The 27-year-old’s vehicle went into the median and hit a tree and then re-entered the lanes and was hit by the front of the 66-year-old’s vehicle.

The 27-year-old had two passengers, a 1-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl. The 1-year-old has minor injuries and the 2-year-old has serious injuries. The 27-year-old is suffering critical injuries and the 66-year-old has minor injuries.

