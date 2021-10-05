Two officers, five teens hurt in high school brawl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two officers were injured and five teens were arrested after a large fight broke out at a South Florida high school just after the dismissal bell Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the school resource officer at Dillard High School was notified there was a big brawl on campus and was injured when he intervened. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, Detective Ali Adamson said.

Police didn’t say what prompted the fight or how many were involved, but said five were arrested and face charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence, police said. The Associated Press is not naming her because she is a minor.

Several officers also responded to the school to help disperse a crowd of students that had spilled into the street. A second officer was injured while trying to arrest a suspect.

Both officers have been released from the hospital, Adamson said.

Police are asking parents to talk to their children about the fight and are actively seeking cell phone videos of the incident.

An email to Broward County Public Schools was not immediately returned.

