TikTok user funds banner to fly over the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents had a banner flown over it saying “Justice 4 Gabby” that was funded through users on social media app TikTok.

TikToker Justin Shepherd said some of his followers posed the idea of doing a banner. Shepherd said he was originally half-joking until Cash App and Venmo requests starting coming in to fund the project.

Shepherd said even though he is considered the organizer, most of the thanks came from his following.

“I wouldn’t say that I am the one who did this it is my followers,” said Shepherd. “In my opinion, it’s easy to share links and make some phone calls but it was a TikTok community, my followers got together and made this happen.”

Shepherd said the project cost over $2,500 in total they were able to get everything set up from the company they used.

“He set me up with something called Share a Flight,” said Shepherd. “So I can go ahead dump the money I had been donated into this account and I could share the link, and people could directly donate to share a flight.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.