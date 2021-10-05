Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

TikTok user funds banner to fly over the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents

Laundrie Sign
Laundrie Sign(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents had a banner flown over it saying “Justice 4 Gabby” that was funded through users on social media app TikTok.

TikToker Justin Shepherd said some of his followers posed the idea of doing a banner. Shepherd said he was originally half-joking until Cash App and Venmo requests starting coming in to fund the project.

Shepherd said even though he is considered the organizer, most of the thanks came from his following.

“I wouldn’t say that I am the one who did this it is my followers,” said Shepherd. “In my opinion, it’s easy to share links and make some phone calls but it was a TikTok community, my followers got together and made this happen.”

Shepherd said the project cost over $2,500 in total they were able to get everything set up from the company they used.

“He set me up with something called Share a Flight,” said Shepherd. “So I can go ahead dump the money I had been donated into this account and I could share the link, and people could directly donate to share a flight.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Martin
Missing Sarasota girl found and is safe, police say
Man drowns in North Port pool
Petito's family called the news conference to thank law enforcement agencies and everyone who...
‘Turn yourself in!’ Gabby Petito’s mother tweets message to Brian Laundrie
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

Latest News

Disturbance has small chance for developing
Rain chances increase later this week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Dispute between neighbors over dog fight ends in arrest
Legacy Trail neighbors win compensation from federal government
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Sightings of Brian Laundrie continue to turn up nothing