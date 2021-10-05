Port Charlotte woman injured in crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is in serious condition after her car hit a light pole Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 35-year-old driver was traveling south in the 4000 block of Kings Highway at about 4:30 p.m., when she apparently lost control of her sedan, ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The car overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

The collision broke the top portion of the utility pole which fell onto a second pole, causing it to also break in half and power lines to fall onto the highway. Her vehicle finally came to rest upright in a parking lot. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.