Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver

FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on Highway 319.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A bright light is gone for a Tallahassee family, mourning the death of 25-year-old Nora Cooney after a head-on collision in late September.

The tragedy left the family devastated and searching for answers.

According to the accident report, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 25 on Highway 319 in Grady County near the Florida-Georgia line.

The report indicates the other driver involved in the crash was driving the wrong way down the highway.

For Nora’s sister Caitlin Patrick, she learned of the news in a life-changing Saturday morning phone call from her mom.

“It doesn’t feel real still, it’s almost like a piece of your day is missing because you don’t have that person to talk to...so it’s just like a whole piece of your whole life is gone,” she said.

Patrick said her sister followed a winding journey to achieve her dream of attending Florida State. Cooney earned an associates degree from community college before enrolling at FSU to earn a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

“She was very proud of herself for getting there and finishing it and doing what I’m sure a lot of people told her she never would do,” Patrick said.

In the ten days since, the heartache has been met with love and support from complete strangers. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has already raised several thousand dollars to help pay funeral expenses.

And Patrick was especially thankful for a group returning from a Bachelor’s party that night that came across the crash scene and tried to help.

“ [I] can’t be thankful enough to them. I don’t know how many people would go out of there way that much, to the point where they were really there with her the whole time,” she said.

While a new reality without Nora will never feel normal, Patrick said she can be thankful Nora made the most of her time on earth.

“Nora in 25 years lived more than most of us will in our 70 to 100 years. You couldn’t tell her no, she was unstoppable.”

Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash. According to the accident report, the other driver involved was a Tallahassee woman in her 30s. She was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in North Port pool
Mariah Martin
Missing Sarasota girl found and is safe, police say
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Legacy Trail neighbors win compensation from federal government

Latest News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday,...
DeSantis pushes back against Feds on threats to educators
Lawmaker calling for people to be watchful on the water after manatee deaths
Congressman Vern Buchanan pushing for manatees to be classified as endangered
This subject burglarized two businesses in Charlotte County.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office hoping someone recognizes ‘booze bandit’
Two officers, five teens hurt in high school brawl