Increasing moisture will bring a few more showers today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the rest of this week and into the weekend the forecast will center on the rising amount of moisture in our air and mechanisms that will trigger updrafts that will cause showers.

You may notice the higher humidity as you walk about outside today. That moisture will combine with daytime heating and a weak sea breeze to produce a few afternoon showers. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question today, but it will not be widespread.

Over the next few days, the moisture will continue to increase. This will be due to a continued southeast wind bringing up moisture from the south. By the weekend the humidity will be sticky as winds shift to the southwest. The front, which will have parked over North Florida will be on the move and drift into the Suncoast. It will stall out over our area and help create a boundary that will push air upwards and increase our rain chances to as much as 50% to 60%.

In the tropics, Sam has now lost tropical characteristics and has been reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone after becoming historic for its longevity and strength. The next area we will be watching for potential development is a cluster of disorganized storms over the Bahamas and Atlantic waters. The current chance of development is only 10% over five days. Some longer-term models suggest development nearer the Caribbean waters in the next few weeks.

John Scalzi's morning forecast.

