Congressman Vern Buchanan pushing for manatees to be classified as endangered

Lawmaker calling for people to be watchful on the water after manatee deaths
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Tuesday that he would actively push a bill to change the classification of manatees from “threatened” to “endangered.”

Buchanan, alongside Dr. Michael P. Crosby, discussed the importance of protecting manatees as their food supply dwindles and mortality rates rise. Buchanan’s Manatee Protection Act will officially upgrade the West Indian manatee from “threatened” to “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act .

“We need to act before it’s too late and this iconic species is gone forever,” said Congressman Buchanan

You can watch the entire press conference below:

