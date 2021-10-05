Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office hoping someone recognizes ‘booze bandit’

This subject burglarized two businesses in Charlotte County.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials are hoping someone will recognize a burglar caught in the act.

The subject committed two business burglaries along Beach Road in Englewood on Sept. 30. Among the items stolen were a surfboard that was mounted to the wall, some change from the register, and a few bottles of liquor.

If you have any information, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

