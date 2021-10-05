Advertise With Us
Brian Laundrie’s sister urging him to come forward, turn himself in

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Brian Laundrie’s sister is urging her brother to come forward and turn himself over to authorities.

Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. The pair were engaged and on a cross-country road trip.

There is a federal warrant out for Laundrie’s arrest on bank fraud. Now, Cassie Laundrie is urging Brian to do the right thing.

“I wish he had come to me first,” she told ABC News.

In an interview with ABC News, she said she doesn’t know where he is and the family is now telling investigators they believe they last saw him on Sept. 13, a day earlier than they initially started.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said that Laundrie’s parents now believe that Brian went hiking on Monday instead of Tuesday. Bertolino said, “The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events.”

Cassie says her brother and parents came to her home on Sept. 1, the date that North Port Police believe he returned with Gabby’s van. However, Cassie said they came to her Lakewood Ranch home in Brian’s silver Mustang, which the FBI towed from the home for analysis after executing a search warrant.

Cassie also confirmed with ABC7 that she visited her parents and Brian at Fort DeSoto campground on Sept. 6.

“I do not know where Brian is. If I did, I would turn him in,” she said. Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming. Cassie had one message for Brian:

“I would tell my brother to come forward and get us out of this mess.”

If you have any information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts, the tipline is 1-800-CALL-FBI.

