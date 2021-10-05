BPD: Manatee High student had gun on school property

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police were called to the campus of Manatee High School after a suspicious bag was discovered on school property.

The bag had been abandoned and officers determined that there was a firearm inside. Cameras on school property showed a 15-year-old male student exiting the school and leaving the bag outside an exterior door.

He then left the school and was later found at his residence, where he confirmed the bag was his.

He also admitted the bag had a firearm. He told officers the gun was for self-defense and he had forgotten he had it in his backpack. The student said he had no intention of bringing the gun to school or harming anyone.

Charges are pending.

